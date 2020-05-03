New Delhi: Forming a long human chain on land and lighting up their ships on the high sea, conducting fly-pasts by fighter jets, along with performances by military bands, the Indian armed forces joined hands for a round of applause to express their gratitude for the health workers, security forces, and other front-liners who have put their lives at risk to battle out the deadly coronavirus infection. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Number of Fresh Cases Fall For Second Day Running But Tally Nears 13,000

A total of 25 Indian Naval warships across nine port cities including those in Andaman and Nicobar Islands were illuminated from 7.30 PM as part of the thanks-giving exercise. Overall, 40 ships participated in the exercise.

In the Southern Naval command, seven fast interceptor crafts in Kochi displayed a banner thanking the those fighting the pandemic.

#WATCH Indian Navy Ship deployed at The Anchorage in Mumbai, express gratitude and appreciation for all frontline workers for their contribution in fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/5VEqp9gXV9 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Further, the Navy’s front-line ships INS Jalashwa and INS Savitri saluted the ‘corona warriors’, while Navy personnel on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya expressed their appreciation by forming a human chain.

Earlier in the day, the SNC band played a few popular tracks onboard a naval warship in the Ernakulam channel, Kochi to honour the COVID-19 warriors. Navy ships at Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam Harbour also played instruments to express appreciation for efforts of frontline workers.

Army’s military bands also performed at leading hospitals treating coronavirus patients across the country.

Meanwhile, A fleet of military jets comprising Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar roared over the Rajpath, Delhi’s centrepiece boulevard, and then orbited the national capital region for around 30 minutes from 11 AM. Residents in many areas witnessed the spectacular fly-past from their balconies amid the ongoing lockdown.

The Indian Air Force’s combat jets and transport aircraft flew over various state capitals including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, showering flower petals over hospitals.

The thanksgiving performances of the armed forces were initially supposed to also mark the end of coronavirus lockdown. However, the nationwide shutdown has been extended for two more weeks, with few relaxations.

With PTI inputs