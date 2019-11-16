New Delhi: A MiG-29K fighter aircraft belonging to the Indian Navy crashed soon after it took off for a training mission from Goa’s Dabolim on Saturday.

Notably, the aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet, reported news agency ANI.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as both the pilots– Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav managed to eject safely.

During a training mission, after take off from INS HANSA at Dabolim a Mig 29k trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav ejected safely. @SpokespersonMoD — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 16, 2019

“The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely”, tweeetd Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.