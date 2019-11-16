New Delhi: A MiG-29K fighter aircraft belonging to the Indian Navy crashed soon after it took off for a training mission from Goa’s Dabolim on Saturday.
Notably, the aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet, reported news agency ANI.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as both the pilots– Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav managed to eject safely.
“The MiG-29K trainer aircraft suffered an engine fire. The pilots Captain M Sheokhand and Lt Commander Deepak Yadav ejected safely”, tweeetd Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.