New Delhi: The Indian Navy's senior-most submariner Vice Admiral Srikant died due to COVID-19-related complications on Tuesday morning in Delhi, Navy officials said.

Vice Admiral Srikant was due to retire on December 31.

He was Director-General of Project Seabird and had earlier held appointments of Inspector General Nuclear Safety and Commandant of National Defence College (NDC), Navy officials said.

Expressing his condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of Director General Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant. The Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation.”

He added, “My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!”

(With inputs from PTI)