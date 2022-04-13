ED Provisionally Attaches Assets of Nawab Malik, Family In Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached 8 properties belonging to Nawab Malik, his family members, Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd, and Malik Infrastructure under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
|
Published Date: April 13, 2022 3:48 PM IST
Updated Date: April 13, 2022 3:54 PM IST