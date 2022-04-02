New Delhi: Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court seeking his immediate release in the money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).Also Read - UPSC Extra Attempt: SC Asks Centre to Consider Plea of Covid-Affected Students On Civil Services Exam

Malik has challenged the Bombay HC order which had rejected his plea for ED action against him.

The Bombay High Court had on 15 February rejected Nawab Malik's interim application seeking immediate release. The court had denied the relief saying that just because the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court's order remanding him in custody is not in his favour, it does not make that order illegal or wrong.

Malik is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 23 February after being grilled for nearly 8 hours.

After he was arrested under provisions of PMLA, Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.

The case came to light after Munira Plumber, owner of a prime ancestral property in suburban Mumbai, alleged that her property which cost Rs 300 crores was sold at Rs 5 lakhs through Dawood’s sister Haseena Parker to Nawab Malik.

(With agency inputs)