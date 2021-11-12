Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik came down heavily on actor Kangana Ranaut over her controversial ‘freedom was bheekh’ comment and said she seemed to be high on Malana cream (drug). “We strongly condemn actress Kangana Ranaut’s statement that India got freedom in 2014. She insulted freedom fighters. The Centre must take back the Padma Shri from Kangana and arrest her,” the minister said.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Lands Herself in New Controversy Over 'Bheekh' Comment, AAP Seeks Police Case

“Looks like Kangana Ranaut took a heavy dose of Malana Cream (a particular variety of hashish which grows specifically in HP) before making such a statement,” Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik added while reacting to actress’ statement that ‘India got freedom in 2014’,” he added. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Finally Reveals She's Dating Someone And Would Soon Get Married

Actor Kangana Ranaut kicked off a firestorm on Thursday for declaring that India attained “real freedom” in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country’s Independence in 1947 as “bheek”, or alms. The ever combative Ranaut, whose Twitter account has been suspended, hit back on Instagram.

“Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed… which lead to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and alost a century later freedom was given to us in Gandhi’s begging bowl… Ja aur roo ab,” she said in her Insta stories.

Political Reactions to Kangana’s remark

Cutting across political parties, Kangana’s comment has drawn flak. While Congress had demanded a recall of Kangana’s Padma Shri, BJP MP Varun Gandhi exclaimed whether it is madness or treason. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said being a son of a freedom fighter, he found Kangana’s comment as the biggest misuse of freedom (of speech).

The Aam Aadmi Party has already submitted a complaint to the Mumbai Police asking it to register a case against the Bollywood actor for his seditious remark. A Shiv Sena leader, Neelam Gorhe, also said the actor must face a sedition case.

“The Padma Award given to Ms. Ranaut should be withdrawn immediately. Before giving such awards, mental psychological evaluation should be done so that in future such persons do not disrespect the nation and its heroes,” Anand Sharma, Congress leader, said on Twitter, tagging President Ram Nath Kovind.

Calling Kangana Ranaut’s comments shameful and shocking, Sharma accused her of insulting Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Valabhbhai Patel, besides belittling the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad.

Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn should immediately take back the Padma award given to Ms Ranaut. Psychiatric evaluation should be carried out before giving such awards so that such persons do not dishonour the nation and its heroes. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) November 11, 2021

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor tweeted, “Being the son of a freedom fighter and coming from the family of freedom fighters, Kangna Ranaut statement that India’s independence was given in bheek, I find it the biggest misuse of freedom (of speech) and an insult to the sacrifice of freedom fighters,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The 34-year-old actor, who received the Padma Shri earlier this week and has won national awards in the past, has always been vocal about her support for the ruling BJP and has been known to voice her political stand without tempering it.