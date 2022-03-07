New Delhi: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a PMLA court till March 21 in connection with a money laundering case involving underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim. On February 23, the ED had arrested Nawab Malik in the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case and got his custodial remand till March 3.Also Read - Special PMLA Court Sends NCP Leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate Custody Till March 3 | Top Updates

Earlier, ED sources have claimed that they have established money trail linking Nawab Malik to people connected to the underworld. ED sources have also claimed that they have found details of benami investments of Nawab Malik in a few real estate projects, news agency IANS reported. Also Read - Explained: What Is The Case Against Nawab Mallik That Led To His Arrest

The ED had on February 18 arrested Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar in the matter. Salim Qureshi, an aide of Chhota Shakeel was also interrogated in the matter. On February 3, the NIA received an information that Dawood Ibrahim was raising terror funds and was working with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ). He was controlling criminal activities in India through close aides. Also Read - Won't Be Scared, Says NCP Leader Nawab Malik After Enforcement Directorate Arrests Maharashtra Minister

The ED filed a PMLA case against Dawood. Another case was lodged against his brother Iqbal Kaskar, Iqbal Kashka, Iqbal Mirchi and 19 others. Later both the case were merged by the ED. The Central probe agency conducted nine raids and recovered incriminating documents from the premises of Dawood’s aide. Chhota Shakeel’s relative Salim Fruit told the probe agency that in 2006 he met Chhota Shakeel three-four times during his Pakistan visit.

(With inputs from IANS)