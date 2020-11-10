Nawada Constituency Result Live Updates: Election results for Nawada Assembly constituency are being declared today. Nawada is one of the 243 Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Bihar. All parties have not yet filed their nominations for Bihar elections, however, some of the key candidates from Nawada constituency are Kaushal Yadav of the JD(U) and Bheema Devi of the RJD. Also Read - Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes at All 55 Centres Across 38 Districts to Begin at 8 AM

In Bihar Assembly election 2015, Rajballabh Prasad of the RJD defeated Indradeo P of the BLSP to win from the Nawada seat, by a margin of 9.5 per cent.

The polling for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held in three phases and concluded on Saturday (November 7). Counting of votes in Bihar Election Results 2020 for all the 243 Legislative Assembly seats is taking place on Tuesday (November 10).

Many exit polls have predicted thumping victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance in Bihar saying that Tejashwi Yadav might dislodge the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance to become the new chief minister, while others have predicted a hung assembly.

Nawada district is situated south of state of Bihar and until 1973 was part of the Gaya district. However, in 1973 it was created into a seperate district of its own. The overall population of Nawada as per the 2011 censue is 109,141 and sex ratio is 957.

Latest information about the leading and trailing candidates in Nawada Assembly election results 2020 will be updated as and when it comes.