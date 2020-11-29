New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed and nine commandos were injured after Maoists triggered an IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday. All officials belonged to CRPF’s specialised 206th Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit. The attack took place in the Chintalnar forest area of the district around 9 pm on Saturday. Also Read - Dozens of Priests Walk Over Women in Chhattisgarh to Bless Them With Children

The injured personnel were airlifted by a Mi-17 V5 helicopter of the IAF to a hospital in Raipur where Assistant Commandant Nitin P Bhalerao succumbed to injuries during treatment. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Constable Arrested For Inflicting Cigarette Burns on Toddler, Thrashing Woman

Speaking to PTI, official sources informed that a joint team of the CoBRA and local police was out for an area domination exercise when the blast took place. The team was scouting the area for the induction of five new battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and establishment of their new camps in this area and that is when the IED went off. Also Read - Lockdown Latest News: Total Shutdown to be Imposed in 10 Districts of This State; Capital City Identified as Containment Zone

The deceased, belonging to CoBRA’s 206th battalion, was a resident of Maharashtra’s Nashik district. He was a decorated commando and had been adjudged the best in various combat competitions, a senior officer of the force said. He joined the CRPF in 2010 and had come to CoBRA in 2019.