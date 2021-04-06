Jammu: It was an emotional moment at missing CRPF soldier Rakeshwar Singh Manhas’s house when his 5-year-old daughter urged the naxals to release her father who has been reportedly abducted by them. “Please, release my father”, pleaded five-year-old Shragvi, the daughter of a CoBRA commando held hostage by Naxals after an ambush in Chhattisgarh. This is all a sobbing Shragvi could utter as she wiped away her tears. Also Read - Abduction Cannot be Ruled Out: CRPF Sources on Missing CoBRA Commando in Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack

The family of Commando Rakeshwar Singh Minhas was in deep shock after the news of the deadly ambush on Saturday and his disappearance broke out. At least 22 security personnel were killed in the attack on the CoBRA battalion of CRPF by the Naxals who claimed that they had abducted Minhas after the ambush. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Maoists Chop Off Cop's Hand Before Killing Him, Decamp With Weapons, Shoes, Says Report

“We came to know about the attack and that he went missing during action from news channels. Nobody from the government or the CRPF informed us about the incident,” Meenu, the wife of Minhas, said at her residence in Barnai area on Jammu-Akhnoor road. Also Read - Chhattisgarh: 5 Security Personnel Martyred, Several Injured in Naxal Encounter in Bijapur; Emergency Meeting Underway

Daughter of @crpfindia jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas is all tears and praying for the safe return of her father. Manhas a CRPF Jawan hailing from Jammu is believed to be abducted by Naxals in the Chhattisgarh. 22 CRPF jawan were martyred in the attack. pic.twitter.com/AqzZXmnSNT — Tejinder Singh Sodhi 🇮🇳 (@TejinderSsodhi) April 5, 2021

Apart from Manhas’s daughter, his 7-year-old nephew Akash has also been inquiring about his uncle’s whereabouts. “Uncle, you are in media, you must be knowing where my uncle is,” he asked reporters coming to their house.

After the news about his abduction broke out, Manhas’s house is filled with relatives who have arrived from far off places to be with the family at this moment of grief and sorrow.

Meenu said she made frantic efforts to reach out to the CRPF headquarters in Jammu to know the whereabouts of Minhas. “I was told that there is nothing we can share with you. Once we get a clear picture, we will come to you,” Meenu said as having been told by the CRPF officers.

She further added it was the government’s duty to ensure his safe return to his family.

“My husband served the country for the last 10 years and now it is the turn of the government to ensure that he returns to us hale and hearty,” she said.

“Minhas joined the CRPF in 2011 and he has been serving the nation for the last 10 years. He was transferred to Chhattisgarh only three months back from Assam,” she said, holding back her tears.

“I got a telephone call from a person who introduced himself as a local reporter from Chhattisgarh. He wanted me to send a picture of my husband along with an appeal to the Naxals,” Meenu said.

In the meantime, the CRPF has assured the safe return of its soldiers and the union government will not leave any stone unturned to ensure the safe return of the missing men.