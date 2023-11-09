Home

‘Naxalism Will Be Eliminated From Chhattisgarh In 5 Years’, Promises Amit Shah

Naxalism will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh in 5 years if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah at public rally in Jashpur.

New Delhi: Naxalism will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh in 5 years if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah at public rally in Jashpur.

