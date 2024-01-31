Home

Naxals Frustrated As Government Intensified Fight Against Them: Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed frustration with the 'double engine' government of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state and the centre, which has intensified the fight against naxals.

Jagdalpur: Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said that the Naxalites have become frustrated as the ‘double engine’ government of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state and Centre have intensified the fight against the Naxals. CM Deo Sai also paid homeage to the 3 CRPF personnel who lost their lives in an encounter with the Naxalites along the border of Sukma and Bijapur District on Tuesday. Fifteen other personnel also sustained injuries during the encounter.

Approach Of CM Vishnu Deo Sai

The wreath-laying ceremony for the martyred personnel took place at the camp of 201st batallion of the CRPF’s CoBRA (Commandos Battalion for Resolute Action) unit at Karanpur village in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar District.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai also stated that since the ‘double engine’ government of the BJP was formed after his party came into power in Chattisgarh, the fight against the naxal menace has been intensified due to which the naxals have become frustrated.

Encounter Of Commandos with Naxalites

CM Sai also said,”In Tekalgudem, a new camp was set up yesterday and suddenly Naxalites attacked security personnel. But we will continue the fight. I visited two hospitals in (state capital) Raipur yesterday to meet the injured personnel. They fought courageously and their morale is high. I pray for their speedy recovery.”

He further said that by setting up police camps, his government wants to ensure that the benefits of his schemes and facilities reaches every needy person.

He further added that,”We want to provide them pucca houses, electricity supply and other amenities in the interior areas.”

Out of the three martyred security personnel, constable Devan C and Pavan kumar were from the CoBRA’s 201st battalion and constable Lambghar Sinha was from CRPF’s 150th battalion. All the fifteen personnel who sustained injuries belonged to the CoBRA’s 201st battalion.

Deputy CM of Chattisgarh Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home Portfolio, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Director General Of Police Ashok Juneja and other senior CRPF and Police officials also went to pay homeage to the martyers.

(With inputs from agencies)

