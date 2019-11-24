New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Naxals on Sunday set nine vehicles, including a dumper and one JCB, on fire Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada area, news agency ANI reported. The development comes hours after three Naxals were arrested and two women Naxals surrendered themselves before police in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district.

Chhattisgarh: 9 vehicles including Dumper and JCB set on fire by naxals in Dantewada, today. pic.twitter.com/smSxfTyjwp — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

A similar incident of Maoist attack had happened on August 3, 2015, when the ultra set a drilling machine and a vehicle in a mining region in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada region. A group of Maoists in the late night on August 2 torched the machines and dumper machine which were engaged in the mining work.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel rushed to the post to bring the fire under control and began an encounter with the Maoists, forcing them to leave the area.

Another incident of a similar manner had happened in March 2014 when the ultras attired like villagers intercepted a convoy of trucks in Kirandul area of Chhattisgarh and set 15 trucks and one JCB machine on fire.

Earlier this month, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan killed after an encounter broke out with Naxals in Chhattisgarh. The encounter happened in Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur district. As per the update, the deceased CRPF jawan was identified as Kanta Prasad.