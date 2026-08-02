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  • Nayab Singh Saini takes big step as Haryana government implements new property tax policy, women to get 25 percent rebate, details here

Nayab Singh Saini takes big step as Haryana government implements new property tax policy, women to get 25 percent rebate, details here

The Municipal Corporation has provided relief by allowing property owners to pay their property tax at the 2013 rates until August 31, 2026.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: August 2, 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Nayab Singh Saini takes big step as Haryana government implements new property tax policy, women to get 25 percent rebate, details here

New Delhi: Haryana’s new property tax policy came into effect on August 1. The policy has brought significant changes for lakhs of property owners in Gurugram. It is important to note that the city has around 7.5 lakh property IDs under the Municipal Corporation, of which an estimated 2.5 lakh residential properties are registered in the names of women.

In addition to this, almost 1.5 lakh taxpayers have been paying their property tax on time for the past three consecutive years. Under the new policy, both these categories will be eligible for special concessions. As per the notification, residential properties registered in the name of women will receive a 25 percent rebate on property tax.

Read more: Gurugram Crime: Security officer shoots wife, son dead after domestic dispute in Ashok Vihar Colony

Taxpayers who have paid their property tax on time for three consecutive years will be eligible for an additional 5 percent rebate. If the current year’s property tax is paid by April 30, property owners will receive a 10% early payment discount.

Cap on Sudden Tax Hikes

The Nayad Singh Saini government has capped the annual rise in tax liability to ensure that taxpayers are not burdened with a steep increase in property tax under the new assessment system. For small houses and apartments, the revised property tax will not exceed 1.25 times the previous tax amount.

For larger residential properties and commercial properties, prescribed limits on annual tax increases will also apply.

Option to Pay at Old Rates Until August 31

  • The Municipal Corporation has provided relief by allowing property owners to pay their property tax at the 2013 rates until August 31, 2026.
  • From September 1, only the new property tax rates will be applicable.
  • Property owners who have already paid their property tax for the 2026–27 financial year will not be required to make any additional payment.
  • Municipal officials believe that the new system will improve transparency in property tax collection while rewarding citizens who pay their taxes on time.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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