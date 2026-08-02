Nayab Singh Saini takes big step as Haryana government implements new property tax policy, women to get 25 percent rebate, details here

The Municipal Corporation has provided relief by allowing property owners to pay their property tax at the 2013 rates until August 31, 2026.

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New Delhi: Haryana’s new property tax policy came into effect on August 1. The policy has brought significant changes for lakhs of property owners in Gurugram. It is important to note that the city has around 7.5 lakh property IDs under the Municipal Corporation, of which an estimated 2.5 lakh residential properties are registered in the names of women.

In addition to this, almost 1.5 lakh taxpayers have been paying their property tax on time for the past three consecutive years. Under the new policy, both these categories will be eligible for special concessions. As per the notification, residential properties registered in the name of women will receive a 25 percent rebate on property tax.

Taxpayers who have paid their property tax on time for three consecutive years will be eligible for an additional 5 percent rebate. If the current year’s property tax is paid by April 30, property owners will receive a 10% early payment discount.

Cap on Sudden Tax Hikes

The Nayad Singh Saini government has capped the annual rise in tax liability to ensure that taxpayers are not burdened with a steep increase in property tax under the new assessment system. For small houses and apartments, the revised property tax will not exceed 1.25 times the previous tax amount.

For larger residential properties and commercial properties, prescribed limits on annual tax increases will also apply.

Option to Pay at Old Rates Until August 31