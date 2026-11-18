NBCC owns up to error over Avenue Towers flats in Sarojini Nagar, announces fresh auction of 49 units

NBCC has put out a fresh corrigendum in the row over the auction of 49 flats at Avenue Towers in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar. So what is the Delhi High Court still weighing, and what might happen when the case returns on November 26?

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/nbcc-owns-up-to-error-over-avenue-towers-flats-in-sarojini-nagar-announces-fresh-auction-of-49-units-8546083/ Copy

NBCC’s notification for the new auction had said that the highest bidders would not be given the opportunity to participate. Representational Image

Zee News’ report on NBCC cancelling the auction of flats at Avenue Towers in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar has had a real effect. The government-owned company has admitted its error and put it right. It had earlier said there was no litigation in court over the cancelled auction, but its new corrigendum (amended notice) now tells buyers that a case over some units is pending in the Delhi High Court, and that anyone bidding does so at their own risk.

According to the new notice, NBCC cancelled the bids for 49 flats in the earlier e-auction through a notice dated October 28, 2026, citing ‘administrative reasons.’ Those 49 flats are now back in the new auction. But bidders for some of them have gone to the Delhi High Court against the cancellation, so NBCC is advising new applicants to think carefully before bidding. It adds that it will not be responsible for any loss or claim.

Also Read | Sarojini Nagar flats controversy: Has NBCC overstepped its authority? Are prospective buyers being kept in dark?

NBCC said no court case was pending over the land or property when it invited applications for a fresh auction on November 6, and it did not share any other information with new buyers. The Delhi High Court, however, had issued a notice to NBCC on November 5 seeking a response to a petition filed by some individuals.

NBCC’s notification for the new auction had said that the highest bidders would not be given the opportunity to participate. NBCC has now issued a fresh clarification saying that only those whose bids it had deemed successful will be allowed to take part in the new auction process.

This means the highest bidders who approached the High Court can now participate again. In their petition in the Delhi High Court, these buyers said they had placed the highest bid, above the reserve price set by NBCC, yet their auction was cancelled without NBCC giving any valid reason. Zee News, in its report, questioned this, citing provisions in Supreme Court decisions.

Also Read | Why were NBCC’s Rs 15 crore luxury flats not sold to the highest bidder?

However, several questions remain pending in court over NBCC’s conduct. The buyers are asking why a new auction was started while their case was still pending in the High Court.

At Wednesday’s hearing, their lawyer said that when the High Court heard the matter on November 5, it had clearly asked NBCC what its next steps would be. NBCC did not respond that day, but the very next day, within 24 hours of the hearing, it resumed the auction of the 49 flats. The buyers have also demanded a stay on the new auction process.

The High Court advised NBCC not to escalate the matter further. NBCC’s lawyer told the court that a detailed response to the petitioners’ objections would be filed. The next hearing is on November 26, when the court may decide whether to stay the new auction.