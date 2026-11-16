Sarojini Nagar flats controversy: Has NBCC overstepped its authority? Are prospective buyers being kept in dark?

The Supreme Court had said that if a person has legitimately placed the highest bid above the reserve price, it cannot be cancelled without any solid and valid reason.

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Delhi High Court, realizing the gravity of the matter, has issued notice to NBCC and the Central Government

NBCC’s action challenged in Delhi High Court At the heart of this entire controversy is a significant Supreme Court decision. On January 6, 2026, in the Golden Food Products India vs. State of Uttar Pradesh case, the Supreme Court clarified that the auction process has its own legal significance and sanctity.

The Supreme Court had said that if a person has legitimately placed the highest bid above the reserve price, it cannot be cancelled without any solid and valid reason.

The court also clarified that the highest bid cannot be rejected simply because the authority expected a higher price. Based on this ruling, NBCC’s action has been challenged in the Delhi High Court. The petitioners allege that their highest bid was rejected without justifiable reason.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 12, 2027 The Delhi High Court has taken the matter seriously and issued notices to NBCC and the Central Government. The court has sought responses from both parties within two weeks. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for January 12, 2027.

But the controversy escalated further when, despite the court case being pending, NBCC issued a new notification for the e-auction of flats in Avenue Towers on November 6, 2026. This includes 49 units, including those whose previous auction was cancelled on October 28.

The question is how it is being claimed in Clause 6.5 of the new sale documents that no case related to the property is pending in any court, whereas at the same time the petition of three petitioners has been heard in the Delhi High Court and notice has also been issued. This has created legal uncertainty for new buyers. Those preparing to bid on disputed units are not receiving information that the case is pending in court.

Moreover, NBCC has also raised the reserve price by nearly 10 percent in the new auction. This price, which was previously set at Rs 37,161 per square foot, has now been raised to Rs 40,877 per square foot. This raises the question: Has NBCC violated the sanctity of the auction process despite the Supreme Court’s directives? Is it misleading new buyers by claiming everything is fine while the case is pending in court?

Buyers allege that NBCC did not give all parties an equal opportunity to present their views before resuming the auction process. They say this move violates the principles of natural justice.

What does the SC decision on auction say?

The highest bid cannot be cancelled without a valid and valid reason.

The Delhi High Court has also cited the Supreme Court’s decision in its order.

NBCC cheating buyers?