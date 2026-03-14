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NBCC set to execute landmark ₹480 crore Marine Eco City project in Kochi, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lays foundation stone

NBCC set to execute landmark ₹480 crore Marine Eco City project in Kochi, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan lays foundation stone

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lays foundation for ₹480 crore Marine Eco City Project in Kochi. The waterfront development will feature premium apartments, commercial spaces, hotel and convention centre.

Marine Eco City Project Kochi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently inaugurated the Marine Eco City Project along Kochi’s Marine Drive waterfront during a special event. Several top officials and dignitaries from the Kerala Government, Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB), and NBCC (India) Limited attended the inauguration ceremony at the KTDC Convention Centre in Bolgatty, Kochi.

Spread over 17.9 acres of waterfront land near the BPCL building complex along Marine Drive in Kochi, the Kerala Marine Eco City Project will introduce several amenities when completed. As the name suggests the upcoming project will be developed as a mixed use township blending residential buildings with commercial spaces, hospitality infrastructure and green areas.

NBCC Selected as Project EPC Contractor

Indian infrastructure major NBCC (India) Limited has been selected as the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for the project. As the appointed Project Management Consultant (PMC), NBCC will implement the project on behalf of KSHB.

The two organizations entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2023 to this effect. NBCC is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise that operates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

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Developments Proposed in Phase I

Incorporating a premium residential-cum-commercial tower, phase I of the Kerala Marine Eco City Project will be built on 3.16 acres of land. The mixed-use building will offer:

Lower Ground Floor (LGF)

Upper Ground Floor (UGF)

26 Floors

Parking Block

Spanning across an estimated area of around 85,733 square metres (roughly 9.22 lakh sq. ft.), this project vertical will offer Parking/Service Areas at LGF and UGF levels.

Commercial retail spaces will occupy the tower’s 1st to 3rd floors. Floors numbered 4 and 5 will have offices. Recreation areas and Clubhouse facilities will be available on the 6th floor.

Residential apartments will start from the 7th floor and go all the way up to the 26th floor. Residents will be offered 152 premium apartments spanning over 80 three-bedroom (3BHK) units and 72 four-bedroom (4BHK) units, with eight apartments allotted per floor. Project officials estimate that around ₹480 crore will be required to complete this phase of the development.

Phase I of the Marine Eco City Project in Kerala already has Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance, environmental clearance, Pollution Control Board consent, Airport Authority NOC, fire safety pre-NOC, wildlife clearance, and GRIHA pre-certification. These primary approvals should enable construction to commence shortly.

5-Star Hotel and Convention Centre to Come Up in Phase II & III

Under Phase II and Phase III of the project, another 14.74 acres of land within the project premises will be developed. A five-star category hotel with 105 rooms will come up in Phase II, alongside a convention centre.

This extension should enable tourism, conferences, and big business events to be hosted in Kochi on a large scale. Phase III of the Kerala Marine Eco City Project will see six residential towers coming up with a total of 952 apartments. Of these, there will be 538 3BHK units and 414 4BHK units, with buildings reaching up to 28 floors.

Phases II and III are expected to add construction coverage of about 44.2 lakh square feet, including parking facilities.

Integrated Township Featuring Apartments, Hospitality Infrastructure and Commercial Establishments

Phase I through III of the Kerala Marine Eco City Project are planned as self-contained properties. Both residential accommodations and commercial establishments will be available within the integrated township.

According to officials, when completed, hospitality infrastructure in the form of hotels will also be introduced as part of this development.

The Township will come up along Marine Drive in Kochi

Marine Eco City Project is set to become another iconic infra project along Kochi’s Marine Drive. Upon completion, it should serve to attract real estate investors, tourists, and new residents to the city. NBCC has stated its intentions to complete all three phases of the project on time.

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