New Delhi: A National Conference delegation that included Farooq and Omar Abdullah on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation in the state, said reports.

Later Omar told the media, “We have requested the Prime Minister to ensure law and order does not deteriorate in J&K.”

“We had sought time from him to tell him about the situation in J&K. There had been tension in the Valley in the last few days. We wanted to tell him about that. We requested him that no step should be taken that can affect the environment there.”

This comes in the wake of the Centre’s move to send 100 additional companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces to the Valley.

Omar said, “It has been 1.5 years since a popular elected govt has governed J&K. We want that an election be held in the state before the year ends. People be given a chance to make a decision. We will accept the mandate, whatever it may be.”

The deployment of additional troops had stoked the speculation about the abrogation of the controversial Article 35 A. However, reports surfaced then that that wasn’t the case and the additional troops had been sent for Independence Day when panchayats would be hoisting the Tricolour.

Meanwhile, PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had requested the workers of the Opposition parties to unite against the ‘attack on Article 35A’ and to inform everyone about the keep the electoral interests away and work together to save it.

“Is waqt afwaein ho rahi hain ki 35A ke upar hamla ho sakta hai. Uske hawale se hum sab ko ikkatha hona chahiye, na sirf leaders balki jo political workers hain, chahe National Conference hai, Congress hai, BJP hai, PDP hai (There are rumours about a possible attack on Article 35A. We all have to unite against it and not only the leaders but also the workers, be it National Conference, Congress or PDP),” said Mehbooba.

“Hamare workers ko sab ke ghar jana chahiye, aur sabko istida karna chahiye ki is waqt hum, jo election ki ladai hai usko alag rakh ke, mil ke kaam karenge aur Jammu and Kashmir ka jo 35-A hai uski hifazat ke li ye hum jaan aur maal qurban ke liye taiyar hojaenge (Our workers should go to every house and inform them to keep the electoral interests away for the time being and work together to save 35A even if we have to sacrifice our life and resources),” she added.