Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for choosing to ignore the presence of an international drug mafia on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast that was raided by the agency. Addressing the media today, the NCP leader said, “There was an international drug mafia present on the cruise with his girlfriend. She was seen dancing. All the NCB officers knew about the presence of the drug mafia, but they chose to ignore it. He was a bearded guy…Who is this Dadhiwala? I will give more details soon. Wankhede has always turned a blind eye on the drug racket in Goa.”Also Read - "No Harm Should be Caused to Aryan Khan," Arbaaz Merchant Tells His Father During Jail Meet

Malik further stated, “It is being alleged that I’m trying to derail the investigation in the cruise raid case. But my job is to bring out the truth.” Malik, who has been targeting NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede over the Mumbai cruise drugs case, has also demanded the vigilance committee to check call details and records of Wankhede and NCB witnesses Kiran Gosavi and Prabhakar Sail, and also that of Wankhede’s driver Mane. Adding that NCB keeps saying it probes on the basis of electronic evidence, Malik said, “If an electronic probe is done, everything will be clear.” Also Read - Aryan Khan Bail Hearing LIVE: NCB Summons Pooja Dadlani; Mukul Rohatgi to Continue Arguments Today in Bombay HC

Speaking further over the manner in which Bollywood is being “targeted” by the NCB for the past one year, Malik said, “An FIR has been lodged for almost a year on the basis of which Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor were called in for, but no arrest has been made. We need to go deep and pay attention to it, and also on Maldives trip to find out the truth.” Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: NCB Summons Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani

WATCH | An FIR has been lodged for almost a year on the basis of which Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor were called, but no arrest has been made…We need to pay attention to it …& also at Maldives trip to find out the truth…:Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/qfqVZdbEcF — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Earlier in the day, Malik launched an attack on Wankhede and presented the purported ‘Nikah Nama’ (Muslim marriage certificate) of Wankhede’s first marriage with Dr. Shabana Quraishi. In a series of tweets, Malik posted the wedding photo of the ‘Sweet Couple’ and the ‘nikaah-nama’ of Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s first marriage with Dr. Shabana Quraishi, performed on December 7, 2006 at 8 p.m. in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri west.

This is the ‘Nikah Nama’ of the first marriage of

‘Sameer Dawood Wankhede’ with Dr. Shabana Quraishi pic.twitter.com/n72SxHyGxe — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

Photo of a Sweet Couple

Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi pic.twitter.com/kcWAHgagQy — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021



“The ‘mehr’ amount was Rs 33,000… The witness No. 2 was Aziz Khan, husband of Yasmeen Dawood Wankhede, the sister of Sameer Dawood Wankhede,” Malik said. He reiterated that the exposures about Sameer Dawood Wankhede were not about his religion, as is being portrayed in some quarters, including the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

“I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste (SC) person of his future,” Malik declared.

Wankhede has earlier stated that he and Dr. Qureishi divorced with mutual consent and he later married Marathi actress Kranti Redkar-Wankhede. The latest revelations came a day after Redkar-Wankhede and Yasmeen Wankhede-Wankhede’s wife and sister, respectively — slammed the minister for the personal attacks and resorting to ‘kitchen politics’, and challenging him to prove his allegations before the courts.

Their ire stemmed from the serial exposes by Malik over the past three weeks on Wankhede, topped off Tuesday with a stunning claim that the over Rs 1,000-crore has been extorted from Bollywood people in Mumbai and Maldives.

The NCP Minister’s contention is that Wankhede had allegedly submitted forged caste certificates to get a central government job under SC quotas even though he is a Muslim — a charge vehemently denied by the Wankhede’s father, sister and others. The NCP leader now plans to forward all the documents to the Caste Verification Committee for probe and necessary action.

Malik’s independent investigations into Wankhede’s background and the allegations of corruption plaguing the NCB has both rattled and regaled many in the central probe agency, besides triggering a massive political row with a series of accusations and counter-accusations hurled.

The NCB is sending a team to investigate and verify the charges against Wankhede after a ‘Panch-Witness’ Prabhakar Sail’s purported affidavit making startling allegations of an extortion bid from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan, accused in the cruiser party raid.