Mumbai: An ACP-level officer, Milind Khetle has been appointed by the Mumbai Police to investigate the allegations of corruption leveled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, said police sources on Wednesday. All the complaints received against Wankhede will be probed by Khetle. So far, four Police stations in Mumbai have received such complaints against Wankhede, said the sources. However, the Mumbai police have not registered any case against Wankhede.

Prabhakar Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid, had alleged that Wankhede, Gosavi, and some other NCB officers had sought Rs 25 lakh from Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan in the drugs bust case. However, the Mumbai Police did not elaborate what complaints that they have received against Wankhede.

The NCB official is leading the investigation into the Mumbai drug case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan. On Tuesday, he visited the NCB's headquarters in New Delhi and spent over two hours. During his visit to the national capital, Wankhede denied that he had been summoned by any agency and said, "I came for some works in the city". Terming the allegations against him "baseless", Wankhede added, "I do not want to comment on anything since the matter is sub-judice. We will give a proper reply to everything."