New Delhi: A five-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will go from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow to probe the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai. The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh along with 4 other NCB officers, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.Also Read - LIVE SA vs WI T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Match Latest Updates: Proteas Favourites To Win After Makram Show

A five-member team of NCB will go from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow to probe the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, who is a witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter of Mumbai. The team will comprise DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh along with 4 other NCB officers: Sources — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Also Read - Indians Eagerly Await WHO Approval For Homegrown Covid Shot 'Covaxin' to Travel Abroad

Prabhakar Sail, who claimed to be the personal bodyguard of KP Gosavi, has alleged that he overheard Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza talking about a Rs 25 crore payoff to let off Aryan Khan in the case. “They were discussing that Rs 8 crore would go to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede,” Sail said at a press conference on Tuesday. Also Read - Travelling to US? Vaccine Based Entry Rules For Air Travel EXPLAINED | WATCH