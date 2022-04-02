New Delhi: Prabhakar Sail, Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) witness in the Mumbai cruise drug case where Aryan Khan was arrested, died on Friday. Advocate Tushar Khandare, who was representing Prabhakar Sail in the case, said his client died of a heart attack at his residence in Chembur.Also Read - Aryan Khan Was Never in Possession of Drugs, Was No Need to Check His Chats, Says NCB

Prabhakar Sail was the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, another witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case. He had earlier levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Aryan Khan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB last year in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. The 24-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year, following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment, among others.

On Thursday, a special court in Mumbai granted 60 days extension to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a charge sheet in the cruise drugs case where Aryan Khan was arrested. Seeking time to file a charge-sheet, the NCB in its plea claimed that the investigation was almost complete with respect to six accused as their role is intertwined and interconnected. These six accused are Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Satija Abdul Kadar Chinedu Igwe and Okoro Uzeoma, it was stated.

The examination and recording of voluntary statement of K P Gosavi, the main panch witness during the two recoveries made on October 2, 2021, is not complete, as he is under judicial custody in other cases.

Further, the NCB said that the second panch witness – Prabhakar Sail – has turned hostile and his purported affidavit in this regard is still pending before the court. Thus in such a situation, examining Gosavi becomes necessary and pivotal to unearth the true and correct facts of this case.

The case involves 20 accused, hailing from different parts of the country, and due to restricted public movement during the third wave of the pandemic many of the accused did not turn up for investigation on time, which has resulted in unintentional delay, the plea stated.

As the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, one of the defence lawyers sought time from the court for filing his reply, saying he received the probe agency plea about an hour ago. Following which the judge adjourned the matter till Wednesday.

Of the 20 arrested accused in the case, two are in judicial custody, while rest, including Aryan, are out on bail. Abdul Kadar Shaikh (30), who is still in jail, told the court that his mental, social and financial health has suffered due to the case.