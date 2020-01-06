New Delhi: After the tableau proposals from Maharashtra and West Bengal for Republic Day parade 2020 got rejected by the Centre, another news report on Monday surfaced that 120 cadets from the Northeastern region are participating in the NCC Republic Day Camp in the national which is much less than their strength in the 2019 camp.

Holding a press conference, Director General of the National Cadet Corps, Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra said a total of 2,155 cadets, including 710 girl cadets, drawn from across the country are taking part in the camp this year.

“Cadets from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh are also part of the camp, and 120 cadets are from Northeast region,” he further added.

The statement from Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra comes as a total of 2,070 cadets had taken part in last year’s camp, including 102 from the then unified Jammu and Kashmir, and 162 from the Northeastern region.

Replying to a question on how many cadets from newly created UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are participating, a senior NCC official said, “114 cadets have joined from the two UTs, 74 boys and 40 girls”.

“Both the UTs fall within the J&K Directorate of the NCC. From Kashmir – 8, Jammu – 93 and Ladakh – 13 cadets are participating,” he said.

As per updates, the low number of cadets from Kashmir was among other factors due to the situation in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

Replying to a question to whether the drop in the number of cadets from Northeast region was due to the ongoing protests against the CAA, the senior official said, “Last year, there were two contingent bands, a one mixed and another an all-girl band. This year, no band is there, so the number has reduced”. He further added that of the 120 cadets this year from Northeast, 80 are boys and 40 girls.

The camp will culminate with the customary Prime Minister’s Rally on January 28 and it will be visited by a number of dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence MoS Shripad Naik, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, the three services chiefs and the Chief Minister of Delhi.

