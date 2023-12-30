NCC Republic Day Camp 2024 Commences With Largest Participation Of Girls

The camp will also witness the participation of cadets and officers from 25 friendly countries.

The NCC Republic Day Camp 2024 commenced with Sarva Dharma Puja. (Image: Twitter/@airnewsalerts)

NCC Republic Day Camp 2024: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024 commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt with Sarva Dharma Puja on Saturday. This year, a total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 States and eight Union Territories will participate in the month-long camp. With 907 girls, this year’s camp will see the largest participation of girl cadets. This diverse participation includes 122 cadets from Jammu And Kashmir and Ladakh, apart from 171 from the North-Eastern Region, effectively portraying a microcosm of “Mini India”.

As part of the Youth Exchange Programme, the camp will also witness the participation of cadets and officers from 25 friendly countries: Argentina, Botswana, Bhutan, Brazil, Czech Republic, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, Tajikistan, UK, Venezuela, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Nigeria, Mauritius, and Mozambique.

In his address, DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh called upon the cadets to participate wholeheartedly and derive maximum benefits from each activity in the camp. He advised them to display the highest qualities of Character, Integrity, Selfless Service, Comradeship, and Teamwork cutting across the barriers of religion, language, and caste in the spirit of nation first.

The Republic Day Camp holds the fundamental aim of instilling a sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership qualities among the cadets. This annual event serves as a platform to offer cadets valuable opportunities for training, engaging in cultural activities, and participating in social service initiatives, thereby nurturing unity and pride.

