New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has launched a scathing attack on the former NCP leaders who had quit the party to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“There are some people who have lost their self-respect and switched to the BJP. I think people will show them their place in the assembly elections,” Pawar was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Calling his former colleagues ‘cowards’, Pawar said that the people of Maharashtra will take of them in the upcoming assembly polls. This statement has come a day after former party leader and MP Udayanraje Bhosale switched to the BJP.

Some of the prominent leaders who have resorted to horsetrading include Jaidutta Kshirsagar, Ganesh Naik and Sachin Ahir, and former state unit president Bhaskar Jadhav, stated a report.

Meanwhile, Pawar also slammed the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for not visiting the flood-affected areas in the state.