Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, has been rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he developed fresh abdominal pains. He was admitted to the hospital just a day ahead of the scheduled surgery after he experienced pains in his abdomen, a top party leader said.

NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that Pawar, who was due to be taken to the hospital on Wednesday, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday "since he is experiencing some pain again". "As he experienced pains in his abdomen today, he has been admitted to the hospital in the afternoon," he said.

Malik on Monday said Pawar (80) Malik will undergo surgery at the hospital after it was diagnosed that he has a gall bladder issue.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last (Sunday) evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder,” he had tweeted.

“He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” the minister had said.

Several prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, singer Lata Mangeshkar and others, have enquired after Pawar’s health and wished him a speedy recovery.