Meet NCP Leader Aditi Tatkare, The First Woman in Shinde-Fadnavis Government

Aditi Sunil Tatkare is the Nationalist Congress Party leader, who was State Minister of Maharashtra during Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA Government 2019 - 2022.

Mumbai: In an unprecedented move and marking a vertical split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar along with the backing of 40 NCP MLAs & 6 NCP MLCs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister on Sunday.

According to the sources, the presence of NCP president Sharad Pawar and party’s working president Supriya Sule at the Opposition meeting in Patna had irked Ajit Pawar and his supporters.

Those who were sworn in as ministers are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.

Who is Aditi Sunil Tatkare?

Aditi Sunil Tatkare is the Nationalist Congress Party leader, who was State Minister of Maharashtra during Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA Government 2019 – 2022. She is from Roha and She was elected as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Shrivardhan on 24 October 2019. She took the oath as an MLA on 26 November 2019.

Positions held:

Aditi Sunil Tatkare was the President of the Raigad Zila Parishad from 2017 – 2019.

On December 30, 2019 – 29 June 2022 she remained a Minister of the State Government of Maharashtra.

Aditi has handled several departments including tourism, information and public relations, law and judiciary among others.

She served as a minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government having handled portfolios like Food and Civil Supplies, Water Resources, Energy and Finance.

Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Deputy CM: Key Details

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, who was present in the Raj Bhawan, said Ajit Pawar has resigned as the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lower House and he has accepted it.

Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and NCP working president Praful Patel were also present in the Raj Bhawan.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed 40 MLAs of NCP (out of the total 53) have supported the state government.

Elections to the 288-member state Assembly are due next year.

The political development comes a year after a revolt led by Shinde against the Shiv Sena (then undivided) led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

On June 30, 2022, Shinde sworn in as the CM with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy CM.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence ‘Devgiri’ in Mumbai.

Senior NCP leader Bhujbal and party’s working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting. However, Sule left the meeting early.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meeting.

After the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena snapped ties with long-term ally BJP.

Later, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy CM respectively in a hush-hush ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, but their government lasted only 80 hours.

