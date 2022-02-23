Mumbai: Special PMLA court on Wednesday sent Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3. The Central agency had earlier arrested the NCP leader in a money laundering probe linked to the activities of the Mumbai underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Defiantly waving his fist in the air to the waiting media persons while stepping out of the ED office, Malik said he won’t bow down. “We will fight and win, and expose everyone,” he said.Also Read - Explained: What Is The Case Against Nawab Mallik That Led To His Arrest

The 62-year-old NCP leader is stated to have arrived at the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area around 8 a.m. and the agency is recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Special PMLA court sends Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till 3rd March, in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case

Earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate arrested NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Reports claim that NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was not cooperating in the questioning

“Have been arrested, but won’t be scared. We will fight and win,” said NCP leader Nawab Malik after being arrested by ED.

ED officials came to my house early morning, took me to the ED office, detained me and later, recorded my statement. They gave me summon copy at the ED office and asked me to sign it: Nawab Malik to PMLA Court

Enforcement Directorate seek 14-day custody of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, in money laundering case

Court allows Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to carry his medicines and get home food in the duration of his Enforcement Directorate custody

The court will hear tomorrow our applications seeking permission to allow Nawab Malik to carry his medicines & get food from his home during his custody, and the presence of lawyers during his custodial interrogation: Tariq Sayyed, Nawab Malik’s lawyer

Nawab Malik has been arrested, he should resign now. We demand his resignation. If he doesn’t, we will protest. How are they running the goverment? There’s a long list of allegations against Maharashtra Ministers, will get tired reading it: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, expresses support after the arrest of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik was arrested in the wrong manner. He is being punished for attacking the Opposition. We will fight for justice. They (Centre) are putting pressure on our ministers in order to collapse our govt: NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut told reporters that Mr. Malik was taken away by the ED from his home. "…I think this is a challenge to the Maharashtra government…They [Central agencies] are free to probe…old issues are being dug out but you should remember that after 2024 you too will be probed," he said.

The Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress have joined hands to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MCA) Government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the State. Malik’s alleged links in relation to some property deals are said to be under the radar of the federal probe agency and hence his questioning was necessitated.

The minister had been in the news for the last few months after he made a number of personal and service-related allegations of wrongdoing against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. These charges came soon after the NCB conducted raids at a cruise in October last year and arrested 20 people including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s Aryan Khan.