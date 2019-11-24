New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dhananjay Munde, who was believed to have sided with Ajit Pawar to back him for government formation in Maharashtra, on Sunday broke silence on the issue and said he is with the NCP and party chief Sharad Pawar. He also urged all not to spread rumours in his name. “I am with the party, I am with Pawar saheb. Please don’t spread rumours,” he said in a statement.

The speculation of him supporting Ajit Pawar went high as he stayed away from media glare on Saturday. However, he made a dramatic return in the evening to attend the NCP meeting called by Sharad Pawar. The meeting was being held at the NCP office under the leadership of party president Sharad Pawar and was attended by all senior leaders.

Reports stated that Munde was playing a key role in the dramatic events of BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the chief minister after getting the support of NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar. As per reports, Munde helped Ajit Pawar to support the BJP and Fadnavis.

As per updates, three MLAs of the NCP, who attended the oath-ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, said they had received a call from the party to meet Munde at 7 AM before going to Governor’s house for the swearing in ceremony.

Nephew of former Maharashtra CM Gopinath Munde, Dhananjay was earlier with the BJP. But he in 2009 left the BJP and joined the NCP after he was upset with his uncle for fielding his daughter Pankaja in Parli, a family stronghold. In the recently concluded assembly polls, Dhananjay defeated his cousin Pankaja.