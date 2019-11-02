New Delhi: After reports emerged that Shiv Sena has approached the Nationalist Congress Party seeking its support for government formation in Maharashtra as its alliance partner- BJP- is not agreeing to its 50-50 demand, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that his party is not in contact with anyone over the same.

Pawar asserted that the NCP has got a mandate to sit in the opposition and “they are ready for it”.

This came after reports said that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar is likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on November 4. Reports claimed that the two veteran leaders might talk about the possibility to support Sena in Maharashtra, in a bid to oust the BJP from the power in the state.

Prior to this, Sanjay Raut, top Sena leader visited the NCP supremo at his residence.

Yesterday as well, reports of talks between Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar had emerged, triggering speculations among the political circles.

However, Pawar later said that he hadn’t spoken with Thackeray on political developments in Maharashtra.

Notably, the Sena and the BJP are at loggerheads over the division of power ever since the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared. While the Sena has been demanding the CM’s post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios ‘as decided prior to the elections’, the BJP claimed that no such deal was made before the polls.

In the recently held Maharashtra elections, the BJP-Sena alliance won 161 seats in the 288-seat Assembly, 24 less than their combined tally in 2014 state polls. Of this, the BJP won 105 seats out of 160 it contested while its ‘little brother’ won 56 seats out of 124 that it contested.

The NCP-Congress combine, meanwhile, won 98 seats of which 54 were won by the former while the latter won the remaining 44.