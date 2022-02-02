Goa Assembly Election 2022 Latest News Today: With just a few days left for Goa to go to polls, the Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday released a list of 24 star campaigners for the upcoming polls. As per the list, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and others will campaign for the state polls.Also Read - Mamata Extends Support to Akhilesh For Assembly Polls, Says Will Contest From UP in 2024 For Lok Sabha
Last month, the NCP had announced its first list of four candidates for the Goa Assembly elections. As peer the list, state NCP chief Jose Philip who would contest from Dabolim. On the other hand, Rehnan Muzawar would contest from Navelim, Digavijay Verlekar from Priol and Dr Subhash Prabhu Desai from Shiroda.
Full list of star campaigners here: Also Read - Assembly Polls 2022: Election Commission Appoints Fifteen Former Bureaucrats As Special Observers In 5 States
For the state polls in Goa, the NCP has announced an alliance with the Shiv Sena Apart from this, former BJP MLA Carlose Almeida and former AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes have also featured in Congress’ latest list of five candidates for the Goa Assembly elections.
Lat month, the Election Commission had said that the Goa Assembly election 2022 will be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Here’s full schedule for Goa assembly election 2022
- PHASE 2: 40 assembly constituencies will vote
- Issue of notification: January 21
- Last date of nomination: January 28
- Scrutiny of nomination: January 29
- Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31
- Date of Poll: February 14
- Date of counting: March 10
It must be noted that in 2017, the Goa assembly polls were held in a single phase, wherein the Congress won 17 of the 40 assembly constituencies while the BJP bagged 13, but lost out on forming the government to the saffron party.
This time, the Goa Assembly polls are likely to witness a big fight as the ruling BJP looks to retain power against challenges from the Congress, and debutantes Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
List of constituencies in Goa that will vote on February 14:
1 Mandrem
2 Pernem (SC)
3 Bicholim
4 Tivim
5 Mapusa
6 Siolim
7 Saligao
8 Calangute
9 Porvorim
10 Aldona
11 Panaji
12 Taleigao
13 St. Cruz
14 St. Andre
15 Cumbarjua
16 Maem
17 Sanquelim
18 Poriem
19 Valpoi
20 Priol
21 Ponda
22 Siroda
23 Marcaim
24 Mormugao
25 Vasco-Da-Gama
26 Dabolim
27 Cortalim
28 Nuvem
29 Curtorim
30 Fatorda
31 Margao
32 Benaulim
33 Navelim
34 Cuncolim
35 Velim
36 Quepem
37 Curchorem
38 Sanvordem
39 Sanguem
40 Canacona