Goa Assembly Election 2022 Latest News Today: With just a few days left for Goa to go to polls, the Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday released a list of 24 star campaigners for the upcoming polls. As per the list, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and others will campaign for the state polls.

Last month, the NCP had announced its first list of four candidates for the Goa Assembly elections. As peer the list, state NCP chief Jose Philip who would contest from Dabolim. On the other hand, Rehnan Muzawar would contest from Navelim, Digavijay Verlekar from Priol and Dr Subhash Prabhu Desai from Shiroda.

Full list of star campaigners here: Also Read - Assembly Polls 2022: Election Commission Appoints Fifteen Former Bureaucrats As Special Observers In 5 States

For the state polls in Goa, the NCP has announced an alliance with the Shiv Sena Apart from this, former BJP MLA Carlose Almeida and former AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes have also featured in Congress’ latest list of five candidates for the Goa Assembly elections.

Lat month, the Election Commission had said that the Goa Assembly election 2022 will be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Here’s full schedule for Goa assembly election 2022

PHASE 2: 40 assembly constituencies will vote

Issue of notification: January 21

Last date of nomination: January 28

Scrutiny of nomination: January 29

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: January 31

Date of Poll: February 14

Date of counting: March 10

It must be noted that in 2017, the Goa assembly polls were held in a single phase, wherein the Congress won 17 of the 40 assembly constituencies while the BJP bagged 13, but lost out on forming the government to the saffron party.

This time, the Goa Assembly polls are likely to witness a big fight as the ruling BJP looks to retain power against challenges from the Congress, and debutantes Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

List of constituencies in Goa that will vote on February 14:

1 Mandrem

2 Pernem (SC)

3 Bicholim

4 Tivim

5 Mapusa

6 Siolim

7 Saligao

8 Calangute

9 Porvorim

10 Aldona

11 Panaji

12 Taleigao

13 St. Cruz

14 St. Andre

15 Cumbarjua

16 Maem

17 Sanquelim

18 Poriem

19 Valpoi

20 Priol

21 Ponda

22 Siroda

23 Marcaim

24 Mormugao

25 Vasco-Da-Gama

26 Dabolim

27 Cortalim

28 Nuvem

29 Curtorim

30 Fatorda

31 Margao

32 Benaulim

33 Navelim

34 Cuncolim

35 Velim

36 Quepem

37 Curchorem

38 Sanvordem

39 Sanguem

40 Canacona