New Delhi: With just a day left for Maharashtra to go to polls on October 21, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday wrote a letter to the Election Commission, urging it to issue an order to stop internet services within the 3 km radius of every poll booth and strong room in the state from October 21 to 24.

Saying that there is a possibility that the VVPATs and EVMs can be hacked by professionals using mobile internet, the NCP urged the EC to issue the order with the objective to avoid such criminal activities in the state during polls.

“There is a huge suspicion amongst the people of Maharashtra that EMS and VVPATs can be hacked and the votes that they cast go to some other candidates whom they didn’t wish to vote for. The hacking is possible and can be done by professional hackers using mobile internet,” the letter of NCP stated.

“To avoid such criminal activities from taking place, we request you to issue an order in Maharashtra that within the 3km radius of every poll booth and strong room (where EVMs would be stored) internet services should be stopped from the time voting begins to the counting of votes is concluded,” the letter added.

In Maharashtra, the Congress-NCP alliance is fighting the assembly polls for 288 seats against its major rival BJP-Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, massive preparations are underway in the state ahead of the assembly polls. Apart from this, special arrangements have also been made for women, specially-abled and senior citizens.

“There are total 283 polling booths in Dharavi out of which 120 booths are temporary structures which are waterproof. One preceding officer and three polling officers have also been deployed at each booth and these teams have been trained at least thrice. They have been provided with the EVMs and other polling materials this morning,” Ravindra Hajare, Returning Officer (RO), was quoted as saying by ANI.

Saying that EVM machines have been thoroughly checked for the polls, Hajare said the machines have already been handed over to every booth today.

As per EC notification, the campaigning for poll-bound Maharashtra and Haryana concluded on Saturday. Voting in both states will be held on October 21 and the results of the will be announced on October 24.