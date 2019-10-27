New Delhi: A potential faceoff between the Mumbai Police and the city unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was averted on Sunday after the latter, which forcefully tried to inaugurate the BKC-Chunabhatti flyover, was given an assurance that it will be opened for public within a week.

The development comes just days after the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly Elections in which the NCP emerged as the third-largest party with 54 seats, winning 98 seats in total with its coalition partner Congress.

The fracas on Sunday began when the NCP Mumbai unit, led by its chief and Anushakti Nagar MLA Nawab Malik, arrived to open the flyover, which connects the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Chunabhatti. The development took place after Malik, in a press conference on Friday, had announced that he would throw open the flyover at 11 AM on Sunday as its delayed inauguration was causing great inconvenience to the people.

At the spot, Malik proceeded to stand on top of a JCB machine after which he was spoken to by the MMRDA and Mumbai Police officials. He alleged that that MMRDA was ‘intentionally delaying’ opening the flyover.

Malik, however, decided to call off the ‘protest’ after being assured by the MMRDA Commissioner that the flyover would be opened in a week, but warned that if it was not done, he would open it ‘without any announcement.’

Nawab Malik: Commissioner said that some signal work hasn't been completed. It'll be completed within a week. We've been assured that the bridge will be opened for public within a week. If it's not opened within a week, without any announcement we'll remove the pillars & open it. https://t.co/nmpKmY4tb8 pic.twitter.com/TjHqUQ3OY4 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019

In his press conference on Friday, the NCP Mumbai chief had alleged that the flyover was to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who couldn’t do so as the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force across Maharashtra on September 22.

He had further said that the agency was now waiting for Chief Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate the flyover, only aggravating inconvenience to the people.