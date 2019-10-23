New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a day after she targeted the government on law and order situation in the state. The Congress leaders’ attack came after the 2017 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, which was released on Monday, revealed that Uttar Pradesh registered the maximum number of incidents of crime against women.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the UP Deputy Chief Minister said, “What she says doesn’t matter. Recently, she made her brother lose the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. What matters is that we are taking steps to strengthen law and order.”

He added, “She’s a Twitterwali leader.”

The NCRB report revealed that a total of 3.5 lakh cases of crime against women were registered across the country in 2017. Uttar Pradesh ‘topped’ this list with 56,011 cases. Attacking the government on this, the Congress General Secretary (UP East) had tweeted in Hindi: “Uttar Pradesh sees the maximum number of incidents of crime against women. This includes those cases in which no complaint was registered. Why does the Chief Minister not take cognisance of this?”

She added, “He should be ashamed of talking about Beti Bachao mission in the state.”

The NCRB report also revealed that in 2017, 19 metropolitan cities in the country registered a total of 3,732 incidents of crimes against senior citizens, with Mumbai recording 1,115 such cases, the highest in the list.