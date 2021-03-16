New Delhi: Ministers and MPs, MLAs and councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will stage a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday against the Centre’s Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that gives overarching power to the Lieutenant Governor. Also Read - Inspired by Concept of Ram Rajya, Kejriwal Announces Free Visit For Elderly to Ram Temple

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to lead the protest as his party plans to mount a strong opposition to the central government move.

"All Delhi cabinet ministers, MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party MPs and councillors will participate in the protest," Development Minister Gopal Rai said.

The bill that was introduced by the central government in Lok Sabha on Monday is “unconstitutional”, Gopal Rai said.

Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP of “drastically curtailing” the powers of the elected government through this bill.

According to NCT Bill 2021, the “government” in the city would mean the “Lieutenant Governor” in context of any law to be made by the legislative assembly.

The bill that was introduced by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) before any executive action in the national capital.

On Monday, Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia had alleged that the bill would stall Delhi’s progress by giving undue powers to the L-G.

(With inputs from PTI)