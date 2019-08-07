New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday urged the Delhi Commissioner of Police to take immediate action on a 42-year-old woman inmate’s allegation that she was raped on her way to Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

According to her complaint filed at the New Delhi Railway Station, a policeman allegedly raped her in the train which was taking her from West Bengal to Delhi on August 3. She has alleged that she was raped by a constable who was part of the police team escorting her back to Delhi.

The woman was returning to the national capital after attending a court hearing in Murshidabad when the incident happened. She alleged that she was escorted to the train’s toilet by two policewomen, but they stayed back on commands of a male constable who then barged inside and raped the inmate.

Furthermore, he also threatened her to not spill on the incident. However, the inmate narrated her ordeal to the jail doctor and superintendent as soon as she reached Tihar Jail.

Accordingly, the NCW had taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter and constituted an inquiry committee under various sections of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 to inquire into the matter.

Just two days ago, the NCW had sought strict action from the Delhi Police against a taxi driver for allegedly raping a second-year Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student in the national capital.

According to reports, the student was allegedly drugged and then raped by the driver on her way back from her friend’s house on Friday night.