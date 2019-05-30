New Delhi: Nitin Jairam Gadkari, one of the high performing ministers of the first term of the Narendra Modi government, is likely to get a key portfolio in the second term as well, say reports. (Catch LIVE Updates of Narendra Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony Here)

The 62-year-old BJP leader is credited with pushing infrastructure development and reviving pending projects.

Gadkari won the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of around 2.13 lakh votes by defeating his former party man and now Congress member Nana Patole.

In May 2014, he took charge of the Road Transport, Highways and Shipping ministries and was also given the Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Ministry from September 3, 2017.

During 2014, he also held the Rural Development, and Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and Sanitation ministries.

Gadkari came earned the sobriquet of ‘flyover man’ for building a series of flyovers in Mumbai during his stint as PWD minister in Maharashtra. Elected to the Lok Sabha for the second straight term, he has had a long inning in Maharashtra politics and was also the youngest BJP president.

In 2014, he was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Nagpur, a traditional Congress stronghold, after defeating seven-time MP Vilas Mutthemwar.

He was a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1989 to 2014 and during this time, he served as PWD Minister (1995-1999) and as Maharashtra Legislative Council leader (1999 – 2005).

Gadkari entered politics as a student leader of ABVP and later joined the youth wing of the BJP. Emergency was a turning point in his life, following which he decided to dedicate his life to social work.

Gadkari studied LLB, MCom and also holds a diploma in business management. He has also penned some books.