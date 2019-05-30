New Delhi: As Narendra Modi took the oath of office on Thursday, his new Cabinet showed the allies had been taken care of. (Catch LIVE Updates of Narendra Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony Here)

While media speculated that allies didn’t have enough representation, among the NDA constituents, the allies had secured 50-odd seats and they got about one ministerial berth each.

Even before the event could begin, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar made it clear that his party would not be a part of the Cabinet. He said his party was being offered just one ministerial berth which seemed symbolic and though his party would continue with the NDA, it would not be a part of the new government.

This could be a thorn in the BJP’s side because Bihar Assembly elections are around the corner.

Here’s the list of BJP’s ally leaders who have been accommodated in the Union Cabinet of 2019:

LJP President Ram Vilas Paswan was the Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the earlier NDA Government. He has been assured of a Rajya Sabha seat by the BJP.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal was the Minister of Food Processing in the outgoing government. She has become an MP for the third time from Bathinda.

Sena MP Arvind Sawant represents the South Mumbai constituency. He was a member of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas.

RPI leader Ramdas Athawale finds himself in the Cabinet again. In the 2014 Cabinet, Athawale was the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Anupriya Patel of key ally Apna Dal (S) has been dropped this time. She was the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the 2014 government. Dr S Jaishankar was a surprise entry. The former bureaucrat has served the country in various capacities.