New Delhi: The Rajasthan based-Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Monday threatened to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over farm laws. In a tweet addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajasthan MP and RLP Chief Hanuman Beniwal has demanded that the three new agricultural laws at the core of massive farmer protests near Delhi be scrapped. He also demanded the implementation of the entire recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. Also Read - Farmers Protest at Delhi Borders May Act as COVID-19 Superspreader Event: Experts

He tweeted in Hindi, “In view of the feeling of the ongoing farmer movement in the country, the 3 bills recently brought related to agriculture should be immediately withdrawn. And implement the entire recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. And farmers should also be given appropriate place for quick talks in Delhi as per their wish.” Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Concrete Barriers at Delhi-Ghaziabad Border Point as More Join Protest

श्री @AmitShah जी,देश मे चल रहे किसान आंदोलन की भावना को देखते हुए हाल ही में कृषि से सम्बंधित लाये गए 3 बिलों को तत्काल वापिस लिया जाए व स्वामीनाथन आयोग की सम्पूर्ण सिफारिशों को लागू करें व किसानों को दिल्ली में त्वरित वार्ता के लिए उनकी मंशा के अनुरूप उचित स्थान दिया जाए ! — HANUMAN BENIWAL (@hanumanbeniwal) November 30, 2020

Speaking to ANI, Beniwal said, ” I have opposed the Centre’s farm laws and today I have written a letter to Amit Shah ji that if the black laws are not revoked, then we’ll think about continuing our support to NDA.” The RLP leader has also urged the Centre to talk to the farmers immediately instead of Thursday, when a second round of ministerial talks has been scheduled over the protests.

“RLP is an NDA constituent, but its power comes from farmers and jawans. If prompt action is not taken in this matter, I will have to rethink the issue of being a partner in the NDA in the interest of farmers,” he added.

Beniwal’s party joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019. Beniwal’s threat comes just two months after the BJP lost one of its oldest allies, the Shiromani Akali Dal, over the passage of farm bills in September.

Earlier, Beniwal had also hinted that he would join the Delhi protest with lakhs of farmers from Rajasthan.