New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the National Defence Academy (NDA) is being prepared for the admission of female cadets and women can sit for the entrance exam from May 2022. The statement from the Centre came in response to the Supreme Court finding the existing induction policy to be discriminatory.

Filing an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court, the Centre said it is in the process of establishing appropriate medical and physical fitness standards, and added that it is building the required infrastructure, which includes a robust physical separation between male and female residential areas.

In the affidavit, the Centre further added that the dilution of physical training, and service subjects like parameters of firing, endurance training, field craft and living off the land would invariably impact battle worthiness of armed forces.

The Centre stated that only medically fit candidates meeting selection criteria are allowed and the standards for male cadets are in place, appropriate standards for women are in the process of formulation. The Centre further added that it is taking into account age and nature of training as functional and operational requirements.

Saying that there were no parallel (physical) standards for women candidates, the Centre added that the issue needs detailed analysis, including expert inputs to maintain operational readiness.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that it would have to induct gynecologists, sports medicine experts and counsellors, nursing staff and female attendants ahead of the induction of women cadets.

It must be noted that earlier this month, the Centre had replied to an interim order by the Supreme Court in August – as part of which the government and armed forces were encouraged to act themselves, rather than face a court order – to say women could now sit for the NDA entrance exam.