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Big rift emerges in BJP-ally AIADMK as leaders gather to support Thalapathy Vijays TVK

Big rift emerges in BJP-ally AIADMK as leaders gather to support Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK

A growing internal rift in AIADMK sees members urging support for Vijay’s TVK government, raising questions about the party’s alliance with BJP and its future political strategy.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay, shows an election certificate outside a centre as he leads in vote counting (PTI image)

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results: In a massive political development days after Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results were announced, over two-thirds of AIADMK MLAs gathered at Rajya Sabha leader CV Shanmugam’s office in Chennai to extend support to Thalapathy Vijay. Signaling a decisive rift in the party, the MLAs have reportedly requested AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to think about an alliance with the TVK, which fell short of the majority mark by 10 seats. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in Tamil Nadu about the new government formation in the state.

What is happening in Tamil Nadu post Assembly Election results?

Political activity intensified in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as a section of newly elected AIADMK legislators reportedly mounted pressure on party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) to reconsider the party’s alliance strategy and explore the possibility of supporting the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections.

Also read: Vijay to become ‘king’, trends show Stalin ‘out’ of power in Tamil Nadu

The developments came amid growing uncertainty over government formation in the State after the recently concluded Assembly polls delivered a fractured mandate.

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How has TVK performed in Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results?

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election results 2026, TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, making it the single largest party, but it remains short of the 118 seats required for a simple majority.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026: As Thalapathy Vijay leads, rumoured girlfriend Trisha Krishnan offers prayers at Tirupati -Watch video

As per a report covered by IANS news agency, within the AIADMK said a group of party MLAs and senior leaders have begun urging Palaniswami to sever ties with the BJP and extend support to TVK in order to play a decisive role in the formation of the next government.

Will Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK join forces with BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu? Here’s what BJP has offered

Former minister CV Shanmugam is said to be among the leaders spearheading the discussions within the party.

Congress announces support for Vijay’s TVK

The Congress, which won five seats, has already announced conditional support to Vijay for government formation, while TVK has also reached out to the CPI, CPI(M), and VCK, seeking additional backing. Governor R.V. Arlekar, who holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu, arrived in Chennai on Wednesday amid expectations that Vijay may formally stake claim to form the government.

(With inputs from agencies)

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