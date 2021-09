New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it doesn’t want women to be denied their rights and directed the Centre to allow women to appear in National Defence Academy (NDA) exams this year. The Supreme Court announced its decision rejecting the government’s request to defer the move until next year and stated that armed forces are best suited to deal with ’emergencies’. Hearing a petition on induction of women in NDA, the top court bench said, “We don’t want women to be denied their right, needful be done by defense department in collaboration with UPSC.”Also Read - NDA Being Prepared For Admission of Women Cadets, Exams to Start From May: Centre Tells SC

The government had suggested that the first women candidates for NDA should take the exams in May next year. The Supreme Court, however, directed the Union Public Service Commission to issue a notification for exams this year on November 14.