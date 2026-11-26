‘NDA government has strengthened the Constitution, one party misused it repeatedly’: PM Modi on Constitution Day

On Constitution Day, PM Narendra Modi accuses the Congress of weakening the Constitution during the Emergency, curtailing judicial review and misusing Article 356 in a signed newspaper article.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his respect to the Constitution in the Parliament House complex, in New Delhi (PTI image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that while the Indian Constitution is integral to the lives of crores of citizens, including himself, it was amended significantly at the height of the Emergency, curtailing the power of judicial review and fundamentally altering the balance of institutional powers. In a signed article published in major newspapers on the occasion of Constitution Day, PM Modi, without naming the Congress, accused it of weakening the Constitution during its five decades in power and misusing Article 356.

Marking the 77th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption on November 26, 1949, PM Modi paid tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and the Constituent Assembly, while calling out past governments over the 38th, 39th, and 42nd Amendments and the repeated dismissal of elected state governments under Article 356. He also criticised the Opposition as an “Avrodh Paksh” (obstructionist) for stalling legislation on women’s representation, a report by PTI news agency said.

What PM Modi said on occasion of Constitution Day?

A party — an obvious reference to Congress — has the “dubious” record of imposing Article 356 almost 100 times, and one former prime minister scored a half-century in this field, he said, in an apparent reference to Indira Gandhi.

“The makers of our Constitution had hoped that it would be implemented in letter and spirit across India,” he said.

The prime minister further said it has been 50 years since the 42nd amendment at the height of the Emergency and this curtailed judicial review and fundamentally altered the balance of institutional powers.

“I would also urge youngsters to study the 38th and 39th amendments to know what a power-hungry and anti-constitutional leadership can do,” he said.

The 42nd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1976, introduced sweeping changes to the Constitution during the Emergency. Popularly known as the Mini-Constitution, it amended the Preamble by adding the words Socialist, Secular and Integrity.

PM Modi highlights uniqueness of Constitution and Constituent Assembly

In a social media post on Thursday, the prime minister said he has highlighted in the article the uniqueness of the Constitution and the Constituent Assembly, the report said.

“How the Constitution of India is an inseparable part of my journey. Ways the NDA government has strengthened the Constitution. Efforts towards boosting social and economic justice,” he said.

PM Modi said on November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, and today, everyone remembers Dr Rajendra Prasad, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and every member of the Constituent Assembly.