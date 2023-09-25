Home

‘NDA Has Become Meaningless’, Says Tejashwi Yadav On AIDAI-BJP Breakup

AIADMK Party Secretaries, District Secretaries, Parliament Members and Assembly Members held a meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai on Monday. The relationship between the AIADMK and the BJP had hit a low since the last few months.

Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Image: ANI)

Patna: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has made a big comments on the AIADMK breaking alliance with the BJP and NDA. He has said that it is a big loss to the BJP and that the NDA is meaningless now, with only one dictator sitting there and two people running the country.

Yadav’s comments are significant because they come from a leader of a party that is allied with the Congress, the BJP’s main rival. They also come at a time when the NDA is facing a number of challenges, including rising inflation, unemployment, and social unrest.

Watch:

#WATCH | On AIADMK breaking alliance with BJP and NDA, Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, “…It is their matter. I won’t be able to say much on this. DMK is very strong in Tamil Nadu. Congress and DMK alliance there is very strong. An NDA meeting was held a few… pic.twitter.com/nt7plElemv — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2023

AIADMK Passes Unanimous Resolution

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) passed a unanimous resolution breaking all ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from Monday.

“The state leadership of the BJP has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our general secretary EPS (K Palaniswami) and our cadres for the past year. In today’s meeting, this resolution was passed unanimously that AIADMK will break all ties with BJP and NDA alliance,” AIADMK leader KP Munuswamy said.

Munuswamy alleged that the state BJP has been intentionally attacking former Chief Minister Jayalalitha and Annadurai.

AIDMK’s Allegations On BJP’s State Leadership

“The state leadership of BJP in the NDA alliance has been purposely attacking the AIADMK Party, former CM and leaders Annadurai and Jayalalitha. BJP State leadership also criticised AIADMK conference which was held at Madurai on August 20. This hurts cadres of AIADMK,” Munuswamy said.

(With inputs from agencies)

