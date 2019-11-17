New Delhi: Shiv Sena walking out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance remains a formality now, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said as the BJP-Sena acrimony reacher a higher level on Saturday with Sena deciding not to attend the NDA meeting on Sunday and both the parties moving their corporators out of Mumbai ahead of mayor elections on November 22.

It has also been decided that when the winter session of Parliament begins from November 18, Sena MPs won’t sit in the Treasury Bench. They will sit with the Opposition leaders.

“NDA is not somebody’s property. Bal Thackeray and Akali Dal are equally important founders of the NDA,” Raut said.

“There is a question on the existence of NDA. NDA is not the domain of any one party. Several parties have joined the alliance over time. Some of them did not even have the same ideologies. However, we had remained a part of it,” Raut said.

“There is a lot of difference between the old NDA and today’s NDA. Who is the convener of NDA today? Advani ji who was one of its founders has either left or is inactive,” he said.

All Eyes on Mayoral Elections: Resort Politics on

Polls for 27 mayor posts in Maharashtra are scheduled on November 22. The NCP, meanwhile, said that if Shiv Sena wants they will support them in the upcoming Mumbai’s Mayor elections scheduled for November 22.NCP leader Nawab Malik said, “Shiv Sena has broken all ties with BJP. They are out of the NDA. We are in alliance with Congress. If Sena needs help for the Mayor elections, we will definitely support them. We will speak to Congress over it.”

According to reports, the BJP and Shiv Sena moved their corporators out of the city ahead of November 22 elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor because their alliance seems no longer possible.

Sharad Pawar-Sonia Gandhi Meet on Monday

The meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar scheduled on Sunday to discuss the way forward for government formation in Maharashtra has been postponed to Monday, sources said today. The two are scheduled to meet to discuss forming the government with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had said earlier. The three parties have agreed on a minimum agenda.