New Delhi The stage is set for the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet of ministers with nearly 8000 invitees expected to be in attendance. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister on Thursday at 7 pm.

Several top-ranking ministers, including Congress leaders, despite the massive defeat in the 2019 General Election, will be present at the event. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are going to attend the ceremony.

Karnataka’s Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit chief B.S. Yeddyurappa, and JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda are also among the attendees. After a sweeping victory of 25 members of the BJP in Karnataka, the people are eager to find out how many of them will be inducted in the NDA government. The Congress-Janata Dal (JD) alliance lost the state votes by a landslide margin to the BJP by gaining only one seat each.

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra designated CM Mr Jagan Reddy will also leave for Delhi after Jaganmohan Reddy takes oath today as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in Amravati, to attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi.

The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be attended by several leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries, those who have confirmed their attendance, include President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, President of Myanmar U Win Myint and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering.