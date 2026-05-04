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NDA Winners List Live: How many seats will BJP, TTP and BDJS win in Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Full list here

NDA Winners List Live: How many seats will BJP, TTP and BDJS win in Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Full list here

The NDA led by the BJP announced their initial list of 47 candidates on 16 March 2026, the second list of 39 candidates on 19 March 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Image)

New Delhi: The Kerala Legislative Assembly election was held on 15 March 2026, as announced by the Election Commission of India. According to the electoral roll published on 23 March 2026 by CEO Kerala, a total of 2,71,42,952 voters were eligible to vote in the Assembly elections held on 9 April 2026. The electorate comprises 1,32,20,811 males, 1,39,21,868 females, and 277 transgender voters.

Kerala has 140 constituencies, and the three bigger coalitions that are challenging the election include the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of CPI(M), the Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA led by the BJP announced their initial list of 47 candidates on 16 March 2026, the second list of 39 candidates on 19 March 2026.

NDA Winners List: To be updated shortly:

Assembly No. & Name Name of the Candidate Status 1 Manjeshwar Shri K. Surendran 3 Udma Shri Manulal Meloth 4 Kanhangad Shri Balraj M. 6 Payyannur Shri A.P. Gangadharan 10 Azhikode Shri K.K. Vinod Kumar 11 Kannur Shri C. Raghunath 17 Mananthavady (ST) Shri P. Shyam Raj 18 Sulthanbathery (ST) Smt. Kavitha A.S. 20 Vadakara Adv. K. Dileep 21 Kuttiadi Shri Ramadas Manaleri 22 Nadapuram Shri C.P. Vipin Chandran 23 Quilandy Shri C.R. Praphul Krishnan 24 Perambra Shri M. Mohanan Master 25 Balusseri (SC) Shri C.P. Satheeshan 26 Elathur Shri T. Devadas 27 Kozhikode North Smt. Navya Haridas 28 Kozhikode South Shri T. Raneesh 29 Beypore Adv. K.P. Prakash Babu 30 Kunnamangalam Shri V.K. Sajeevan 51 Shornur Shri Sanku T. Das 52 Ottappalam Major Ravi 55 Malampuzha Shri C. Krishnakumar 56 Palakkad Smt. Sobha Surendran 61 Chelakkara (SC) Shri K. Balakrishnan 64 Manalur Adv. K.K. Aneesh Kumar 67 Thrissur Smt. Padmaja Venugopal 70 Irinjalakuda Shri Santosh Cherakulam 88 Devikulam (SC) Shri S Rajendran 93 Pala Shri Shone George 95 Vaikom (SC) Shri K. Ajith 100 Kanjirappally Adv. George Kurian 101 Poonjar Shri P.C. George 105 Ambalappuzha Shri Arun Anirudhan 107 Haripad Shri Sandeep Vachaspathi 110 Chengannur Shri M.V. Gopakumar 111 Thiruvalla Shri Anoop Antony Joseph 116 Karunagappally Shri V.S. Jithin Dev 118 Kunnathur (SC) Smt. Raji Prasad 119 Kottarakkara Smt. R. Reshmi 126 Chathannoor Shri B.B. Gopakumar 128 Attingal (SC) Adv. P. Sudheer 130 Nedumangad Shri Yuvaraj Gokul 132 Kazhakoottam Shri V. Muraleedharan 133 Vattiyoorkavu Smt. R. Sreelekha 135 Nemom Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar 137 Parassala Adv. Gireesh Neyyar 138 Kattakkada Shri P.K Krishnadas 2 Kasaragod Smt. Ashwini M.L. 7 Kalliasseri Shri A.V. Sanil Kumar 8 Taliparamba Shri N. Haridas 12 Dharmadam Shri K. Ranjith 13 Thalassery Shri O. Nidheesh 14 Kuthuparamba Adv. Shijilal 15 Mattannur Shri Biju Elakkuzhi 19 Kalpetta Shri Prasanth Malavayal 33 Kondotty Shri P. Subrahmanian 34 Ernad Adv. N. Sreeprakash 37 Manjeri Smt. Pathmasree M. 38 Perinthalmanna Adv. K.P. Baburaj 39 Mankada Shri Lijoy Paul 40 Malappuram Smt. Ashwathy Gupatha Kumar 41 Vengara Shri Jayakrishnan V.N. 42 Vallikkunnu Shri M. Preman Master 43 Tirurangadi Shri Riju C. Raghav 44 Tanur Smt. Deepa Puzhakkal 45 Tirur Shri K. Narayanan Master 47 Thavanur Shri Ravi Thelath 49 Thrithala Shri V. Unnikrishnan Master 50 Pattambi Adv. P. Manoj 53 Kongad (SC) Smt. Renu Suresh 57 Tarur (SC) Shri Suresh Babu 58 Chittur Shri Pranesh Rajendran 60 Alathur Shri K.V. Prasanna Kumar 63 Guruvayoor Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan 65 Wadakkanchery Adv. T.S. Ullas Babu 66 Ollur Shri Bijoy Thomas 68 Nattika (SC) Shri C.C. Mukundan 71 Pudukkad Shri A. Nagesh 76 Aluva Shri M.A. Brahmaraj 78 Paravur Smt. Vathsala Prasanna Kumar 82 Ernakulam Shri P.R. Sivasankar 99 Changanassery Shri B. Radhakrishna Menon 104 Alappuzha Shri M.J. Job 113 Aranmula Shri Kummanam Rajasekharan 123 Kundara Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB) 124 Kollam Dr. N. Prathap Kumar

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF secured a decisive victory, winning 99 out of 140 seats, with its vote share increasing by nearly 2 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) emerged as the single largest party with 62 seats. The UDF won 41 seats, with the Indian National Congress accounting for 22 of them. The BJP-led NDA, however, failed to open its account in that election.

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