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NDA Winners List Live: How many seats will BJP, TTP and BDJS win in Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Full list here

The NDA led by the BJP announced their initial list of 47 candidates on 16 March 2026, the second list of 39 candidates on 19 March 2026.

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 8:03 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
NDA Winners List Live: How many seats will BJP, TTP and BDJS win in Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Full list here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Image)

New Delhi: The Kerala Legislative Assembly election was held on 15 March 2026, as announced by the Election Commission of India. According to the electoral roll published on 23 March 2026 by CEO Kerala, a total of 2,71,42,952 voters were eligible to vote in the Assembly elections held on 9 April 2026. The electorate comprises 1,32,20,811 males, 1,39,21,868 females, and 277 transgender voters.

Kerala has 140 constituencies, and the three bigger coalitions that are challenging the election include the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of CPI(M), the Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA led by the BJP announced their initial list of 47 candidates on 16 March 2026, the second list of 39 candidates on 19 March 2026.

NDA Winners List: To be updated shortly:

Assembly No. & Name
Name of the Candidate
 Status
1 Manjeshwar
Shri K. Surendran
3 Udma
Shri Manulal Meloth
4 Kanhangad Shri Balraj M.
6 Payyannur
Shri A.P. Gangadharan
10 Azhikode
Shri K.K. Vinod Kumar
11 Kannur
Shri C. Raghunath
17 Mananthavady (ST)
Shri P. Shyam Raj
18 Sulthanbathery (ST)
Smt. Kavitha A.S.
20 Vadakara Adv. K. Dileep
21 Kuttiadi
Shri Ramadas Manaleri
22 Nadapuram
Shri C.P. Vipin Chandran
23 Quilandy
Shri C.R. Praphul Krishnan
24 Perambra
Shri M. Mohanan Master
25 Balusseri (SC)
Shri C.P. Satheeshan
26 Elathur Shri T. Devadas
27 Kozhikode North
Smt. Navya Haridas
28 Kozhikode South Shri T. Raneesh
29 Beypore
Adv. K.P. Prakash Babu
30 Kunnamangalam
Shri V.K. Sajeevan
51 Shornur
Shri Sanku T. Das
52 Ottappalam Major Ravi
55 Malampuzha
Shri C. Krishnakumar
56 Palakkad
Smt. Sobha Surendran
61 Chelakkara (SC)
Shri K. Balakrishnan
64 Manalur
Adv. K.K. Aneesh Kumar
67 Thrissur
Smt. Padmaja Venugopal
70 Irinjalakuda
Shri Santosh Cherakulam
88 Devikulam (SC)
Shri S Rajendran
93 Pala
Shri Shone George
95 Vaikom (SC) Shri K. Ajith
100 Kanjirappally
Adv. George Kurian
101 Poonjar
Shri P.C. George
105 Ambalappuzha
Shri Arun Anirudhan
107 Haripad
Shri Sandeep Vachaspathi
110 Chengannur
Shri M.V. Gopakumar
111 Thiruvalla
Shri Anoop Antony Joseph
116 Karunagappally
Shri V.S. Jithin Dev
118 Kunnathur (SC)
Smt. Raji Prasad
119 Kottarakkara Smt. R. Reshmi
126 Chathannoor
Shri B.B. Gopakumar
128 Attingal (SC) Adv. P. Sudheer
130 Nedumangad
Shri Yuvaraj Gokul
132 Kazhakoottam
Shri V. Muraleedharan
133 Vattiyoorkavu
Smt. R. Sreelekha
135 Nemom
Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
137 Parassala
Adv. Gireesh Neyyar
138 Kattakkada
Shri P.K Krishnadas
2 Kasaragod
Smt. Ashwini M.L.
7 Kalliasseri
Shri A.V. Sanil Kumar
8 Taliparamba Shri N. Haridas
12 Dharmadam Shri K. Ranjith
13 Thalassery
Shri O. Nidheesh
14 Kuthuparamba Adv. Shijilal
15 Mattannur
Shri Biju Elakkuzhi
19 Kalpetta
Shri Prasanth Malavayal
33 Kondotty
Shri P. Subrahmanian
34 Ernad
Adv. N. Sreeprakash
37 Manjeri
Smt. Pathmasree M.
38 Perinthalmanna
Adv. K.P. Baburaj
39 Mankada Shri Lijoy Paul
40 Malappuram
Smt. Ashwathy Gupatha Kumar
41 Vengara
Shri Jayakrishnan V.N.
42 Vallikkunnu
Shri M. Preman Master
43 Tirurangadi
Shri Riju C. Raghav
44 Tanur
Smt. Deepa Puzhakkal
45 Tirur
Shri K. Narayanan Master
47 Thavanur
Shri Ravi Thelath
49 Thrithala
Shri V. Unnikrishnan Master
50 Pattambi Adv. P. Manoj
53 Kongad (SC)
Smt. Renu Suresh
57 Tarur (SC)
Shri Suresh Babu
58 Chittur
Shri Pranesh Rajendran
60 Alathur
Shri K.V. Prasanna Kumar
63 Guruvayoor
Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan
65 Wadakkanchery
Adv. T.S. Ullas Babu
66 Ollur
Shri Bijoy Thomas
68 Nattika (SC)
Shri C.C. Mukundan
71 Pudukkad Shri A. Nagesh
76 Aluva
Shri M.A. Brahmaraj
78 Paravur
Smt. Vathsala Prasanna Kumar
82 Ernakulam
Shri P.R. Sivasankar
99 Changanassery
Shri B. Radhakrishna Menon
104 Alappuzha Shri M.J. Job
113 Aranmula
Shri Kummanam Rajasekharan
123 Kundara
Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB)
124 Kollam
Dr. N. Prathap Kumar

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF secured a decisive victory, winning 99 out of 140 seats, with its vote share increasing by nearly 2 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) emerged as the single largest party with 62 seats. The UDF won 41 seats, with the Indian National Congress accounting for 22 of them. The BJP-led NDA, however, failed to open its account in that election.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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