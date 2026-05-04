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NDA Winners List Live: How many seats will BJP, TTP and BDJS win in Kerala Assembly Election 2026? Full list here
The NDA led by the BJP announced their initial list of 47 candidates on 16 March 2026, the second list of 39 candidates on 19 March 2026.
New Delhi: The Kerala Legislative Assembly election was held on 15 March 2026, as announced by the Election Commission of India. According to the electoral roll published on 23 March 2026 by CEO Kerala, a total of 2,71,42,952 voters were eligible to vote in the Assembly elections held on 9 April 2026. The electorate comprises 1,32,20,811 males, 1,39,21,868 females, and 277 transgender voters.
Kerala has 140 constituencies, and the three bigger coalitions that are challenging the election include the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of CPI(M), the Indian National Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA led by the BJP announced their initial list of 47 candidates on 16 March 2026, the second list of 39 candidates on 19 March 2026.
NDA Winners List: To be updated shortly:
|Assembly No. & Name
|
Name of the Candidate
|Status
|1
|Manjeshwar
|
Shri K. Surendran
|3
|Udma
|
Shri Manulal Meloth
|4
|Kanhangad
|Shri Balraj M.
|6
|Payyannur
|
Shri A.P. Gangadharan
|10
|Azhikode
|
Shri K.K. Vinod Kumar
|11
|Kannur
|
Shri C. Raghunath
|17
|Mananthavady (ST)
|
Shri P. Shyam Raj
|18
|Sulthanbathery (ST)
|
Smt. Kavitha A.S.
|20
|Vadakara
|Adv. K. Dileep
|21
|Kuttiadi
|
Shri Ramadas Manaleri
|22
|Nadapuram
|
Shri C.P. Vipin Chandran
|23
|Quilandy
|
Shri C.R. Praphul Krishnan
|24
|Perambra
|
Shri M. Mohanan Master
|25
|Balusseri (SC)
|
Shri C.P. Satheeshan
|26
|Elathur
|Shri T. Devadas
|27
|Kozhikode North
|
Smt. Navya Haridas
|28
|Kozhikode South
|Shri T. Raneesh
|29
|Beypore
|
Adv. K.P. Prakash Babu
|30
|Kunnamangalam
|
Shri V.K. Sajeevan
|51
|Shornur
|
Shri Sanku T. Das
|52
|Ottappalam
|Major Ravi
|55
|Malampuzha
|
Shri C. Krishnakumar
|56
|Palakkad
|
Smt. Sobha Surendran
|61
|Chelakkara (SC)
|
Shri K. Balakrishnan
|64
|Manalur
|
Adv. K.K. Aneesh Kumar
|67
|Thrissur
|
Smt. Padmaja Venugopal
|70
|Irinjalakuda
|
Shri Santosh Cherakulam
|88
|Devikulam (SC)
|
Shri S Rajendran
|93
|Pala
|
Shri Shone George
|95
|Vaikom (SC)
|Shri K. Ajith
|100
|Kanjirappally
|
Adv. George Kurian
|101
|Poonjar
|
Shri P.C. George
|105
|Ambalappuzha
|
Shri Arun Anirudhan
|107
|Haripad
|
Shri Sandeep Vachaspathi
|110
|Chengannur
|
Shri M.V. Gopakumar
|111
|Thiruvalla
|
Shri Anoop Antony Joseph
|116
|Karunagappally
|
Shri V.S. Jithin Dev
|118
|Kunnathur (SC)
|
Smt. Raji Prasad
|119
|Kottarakkara
|Smt. R. Reshmi
|126
|Chathannoor
|
Shri B.B. Gopakumar
|128
|Attingal (SC)
|Adv. P. Sudheer
|130
|Nedumangad
|
Shri Yuvaraj Gokul
|132
|Kazhakoottam
|
Shri V. Muraleedharan
|133
|Vattiyoorkavu
|
Smt. R. Sreelekha
|135
|Nemom
|
Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
|137
|Parassala
|
Adv. Gireesh Neyyar
|138
|Kattakkada
|
Shri P.K Krishnadas
|2
|Kasaragod
|
Smt. Ashwini M.L.
|7
|Kalliasseri
|
Shri A.V. Sanil Kumar
|8
|Taliparamba
|Shri N. Haridas
|12
|Dharmadam
|Shri K. Ranjith
|13
|Thalassery
|
Shri O. Nidheesh
|14
|Kuthuparamba
|Adv. Shijilal
|15
|Mattannur
|
Shri Biju Elakkuzhi
|19
|Kalpetta
|
Shri Prasanth Malavayal
|33
|Kondotty
|
Shri P. Subrahmanian
|34
|Ernad
|
Adv. N. Sreeprakash
|37
|Manjeri
|
Smt. Pathmasree M.
|38
|Perinthalmanna
|
Adv. K.P. Baburaj
|39
|Mankada
|Shri Lijoy Paul
|40
|Malappuram
|
Smt. Ashwathy Gupatha Kumar
|41
|Vengara
|
Shri Jayakrishnan V.N.
|42
|Vallikkunnu
|
Shri M. Preman Master
|43
|Tirurangadi
|
Shri Riju C. Raghav
|44
|Tanur
|
Smt. Deepa Puzhakkal
|45
|Tirur
|
Shri K. Narayanan Master
|47
|Thavanur
|
Shri Ravi Thelath
|49
|Thrithala
|
Shri V. Unnikrishnan Master
|50
|Pattambi
|Adv. P. Manoj
|53
|Kongad (SC)
|
Smt. Renu Suresh
|57
|Tarur (SC)
|
Shri Suresh Babu
|58
|Chittur
|
Shri Pranesh Rajendran
|60
|Alathur
|
Shri K.V. Prasanna Kumar
|63
|Guruvayoor
|
Adv. B. Gopalakrishnan
|65
|Wadakkanchery
|
Adv. T.S. Ullas Babu
|66
|Ollur
|
Shri Bijoy Thomas
|68
|Nattika (SC)
|
Shri C.C. Mukundan
|71
|Pudukkad
|Shri A. Nagesh
|76
|Aluva
|
Shri M.A. Brahmaraj
|78
|Paravur
|
Smt. Vathsala Prasanna Kumar
|82
|Ernakulam
|
Shri P.R. Sivasankar
|99
|Changanassery
|
Shri B. Radhakrishna Menon
|104
|Alappuzha
|Shri M.J. Job
|113
|Aranmula
|
Shri Kummanam Rajasekharan
|123
|Kundara
|
Dr. Robin Radhakrishnan (Robin RB)
|124
|Kollam
|
Dr. N. Prathap Kumar
In the 2021 Assembly elections, the LDF secured a decisive victory, winning 99 out of 140 seats, with its vote share increasing by nearly 2 per cent. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) emerged as the single largest party with 62 seats. The UDF won 41 seats, with the Indian National Congress accounting for 22 of them. The BJP-led NDA, however, failed to open its account in that election.
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