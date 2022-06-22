New Delhi: A day after announcing NDA’s presidential candidate, the government at the Centre on Wednesday accorded a round-the-clock Z+ security cover of CRPF commandos to Draupadi Murmu, officials said on Wednesday. The armed squad took over the security of Murmu, 64, early Wednesday morning, said a senior official.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: Shiv Sena Rebel Eknath Shinde Claims 40 MLAs With Him; State Cabinet Meeting at 1 PM

The BJP on Tuesday named Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader of the party from Odisha, as the ruling NDA’s candidate for the presidential election, sending out a significant political message after elevating a Dalit, Ram Nath Kovind, to the top post five years back. Officials said soon after this announcement, the Union home ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to deploy its VIP security protection team to take charge of Murmu’s security. Also Read - Who is Draupadi Murmu? NDA's Presidential Face Against Opposition's Yashwant Sinha

Murmu, a former Jharkhand governor, will be the first person from Odisha and the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post if she is elected, a strong possibility as numbers are stacked in favour of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Opposition had earlier in the day announced Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post. The poll is slated for July 18. Also Read - Former Jharkhand Guv Draupadi Murmu is BJP’s Candidate For Presidential Election 2022, Says Surprised But Delighted