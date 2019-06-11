New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall warning. As per the warning, Konkan and Goa are to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall and so would South Gujarat. Meanwhile, Saurashtra and Kutch would also experience heavy rainfall but the NDMA warning asks people to remain updated. (Catch LIVE Updates of Cyclone Vayu Here)

Heavy Rainfall Warning: IMD pic.twitter.com/JiCYHj3kvE — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) June 11, 2019

With the warning of heavy rainfall in parts of Gujarat, the state government has deployed NDRF personnel in coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch from Tuesday morning. The government will also put the Army, the Navy and the Coast Guard on alert.

In view of the cyclone, fishermen of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Lakshadweep have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea for the next two days. Besides, ports have been asked to flag danger signal.

After a delay of a week, the monsoon hit the Kerala coast past Saturday, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country. “Monsoon has made an onset over Kerala today (June 8),” said India Meteorological Department’s Director General-designate Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Several parts of Kerala have started receiving a good amount of rainfall. The weather has changed in several parts of Kerala owing to the onset of the monsoon.