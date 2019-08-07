New Delhi: Polluted water bodies have become a major concern where industrial effluents, daily waste are constantly dumped into it.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) issued directions to prevent such negligence during Bakrid and ordered to not let the blood of slaughtered animals flow directly into river Yamuna.

On August 5, the civic body ordered saying the Ghazipur abattoir under East Delhi Municipal Corporation remains functional on Eid and any person “intending to offer a sacrifice of sheep, goat and buffaloes on the religious occasion should utilise the facilities provided at the slaughterhouse”.

PETA India has also written letters asking for all precautionary measures to prevent illegal transport and killing of animals.

“The government has a duty to uphold and enforce animal-protection laws, and we are calling on the authorities to prohibit the cutting of animals’ throats by untrained people in the street,” PETA India CEO Manilal Valliyate.

This year, Bakrid will fall on August 11 and 12.

Last year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had instructed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to speed up projects of the Yamuna Action Plan (YAP)-III, which was aimed at the abatement of pollution.